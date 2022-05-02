Independence police investigating attempted ATM heist on Brecksville Road

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Independence police officers are investigating an attempted ATM heist at a bank on Brecksville Road early Monday.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., a customer pulled up to the Chase Bank, located at 6200 Brecksville Road, when they noticed the ATM was damaged and a truck engine was running nearby.

The customer alerted police, who responded and contacted Chase Bank.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Independence police officers investigating attempted ATM theft.

Police recovered the stolen truck that had a chain attached to the rear bumper.

Watch video of the scene from News 5's overnight news tracker:

Independence police investigating attempted ATM heist

The department said officers are searching for anyone involved in the attempted robbery.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.