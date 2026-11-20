CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio. — The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old resident at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center.

According to the sheriff's department, the resident was found unresponsive in the facility's medical pod at approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office said that medical staff provided aid and contacted Cleveland EMS. The resident was later pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

According to the sheriff's office, the resident had been arrested Nov. 18 by the MetroHealth Police Department on charges of drug abuse and probation violations.

The Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau is investigating. No additional details have been released.