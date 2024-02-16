'It's killing our people,' Alzheimer's rates higher among Black Americans

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — There’s a growing racial disparity in the number of Alzheimer's and dementia cases in this country.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Black Americans are twice as likely as their white counterparts to experience brain changes.

For those over the age of 65, about 14% of Black people have Alzheimer's compared to 10% of white people.

The disparity is believed to be even more because many African Americans are not correctly diagnosed.

"We know that many Black Americans are fearful and distrustful of a health care system that has committed medical atrocities against them," said Stephanie Monroe, Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium.

The Alzheimer's Association expects by 2060 dementia cases in the Black community will increase fourfold.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with a Maple Heights woman whose mother, father, and now husband have been diagnosed with dementia.

She's determined to break the stigma, encourage people to speak up, and hopefully help families like hers get ahead of Alzheimer's.

"There's been ups and downs, there's been joy, there's been sadness," said Rosetta Moore.

That's how Moore describes her journey dealing with dementia which took both her parents' lives.

"There's been disappointment, anger," said Moore.

If that wasn't enough, her husband, Booker, a Korean War veteran has been living with Alzheimer’s for more than 20 years.

"I have to look and say my husband is still in there, I just don't know where," said Moore.

Rosetta is Booker's primary caregiver.

“This is my baby. I love her to death," said Booker Moore.

The Moore's story unfortunately is not unique among Black families.

"This disease is serious and it's killing our people," said Rosetta.

With Black Americans twice as likely to have Alzheimer's, there's a renewed push to raise awareness and break down barriers to care in that community.

"It's going to be great if we can get ahead of Alzheimer's Disease before it starts," said Monroe.

Monroe said for that to happen more people of color need to be comfortable talking about their brain health, especially with their doctor.

"You've got to make patients feel that they can be their strongest and best advocate and ask questions and not be ashamed," said Monroe.

Monroe said those patients diagnosed with dementia, especially in the Black community, need to ask if they can be a part of clinical trials.

"We also know if we don't get African Americans participating in research that these drugs are going to be based on data from white European people that may not work for us," said Monroe.

It’s a message Rosetta echoes.

"We need to participate, and we don't need to participate because you're going to get paid some money," said Moore.

Rosetta hopes by sharing her struggles, she can prevent other families from experiencing similar heartache.

"So, I still continue to go in the African American community to share how we need to communicate with our healthcare providers, how we need to communicate with each other," said Moore.

Rosetta is dedicated to the cause because she believes dementia is more dangerous than cancer, which her husband has beaten twice.

"They can treat cancer and it can go into remission. This you cannot treat. His brain is dying every day, and I can't replace it," said Moore.

Despite taking so many emotional hits over the years, Rosetta continues to find hope and reasons to smile.

"There may not be a cure for him, but those that come behind him there's a cure for it and that's my hope. I can smile on that," said Moore.