Jellybeanville returns to Euclid with special theme to show support for Ukraine

EUCLID, Ohio — Jellybeanville returns to the front yard of a Euclid home for the 61st anniversary.

This year Steve “Cottontail” Kaselak, the mayor of Jellybeanville, is trying something new. To show support for Ukraine, a theme of blue and yellow will be displayed on the lawn curb.

The Easter bunny will be in the yard on Easter Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Kaselak will be collecting donations for Journey Center for Safety and Healing, an organization that supports those impacted by child abuse and domestic violence.

If you want to take a trip to Jellybeanville, it’s located at 25401 Zeman Avenue in Euclid.

RELATED: Jellybeanville returns to Euclid for 60th anniversary

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.