John Carroll University students attempt to break world record for longest radio interview

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two students from John Carroll University have cracked the mic and have their sights set on getting into the Guinness World Record book, aiming to break the record for the longest consecutive radio interview.

Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy, co-producers of "808s & Mixtapes" on WJCU 88.7 FM on the campus of JCU, are confident they'll be able to break the record.

Right now, the record for longest consecutive radio interview sits at 25 hours and 26 minutes. Sinutko and Kennedy are attempting an interview that lasts 25 hours and 30 minutes.

"I feel like it's just a great marketing opportunity. We're kind of still underground and we're I feel like we're just at that little hump. We need to get over like this is this is that hope we can use. This is the publicity we're getting so much like support," Sinutko said.

The two started the broadcast at 7 a.m. Saturday and hope to continue the interview through 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The feat is being live streamed online here.

