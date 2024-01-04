Kia rolls out new safety upgrade that will make older cars harder to steal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major relief is on the way for millions of Kia drivers.

The company has rolled out a new safety hardware upgrade that will prevent older models that require a key to start the vehicle from being stolen.

It all comes after the recent surge in Kia thefts across the country following the viral social media challenge that has resulted in countless crashes and deaths.

Here in Cleveland, crime data shows from 2022 to 2023 there's been a nearly 19% jump in overall car thefts.

Kia says customer safety is vital.

This new hardware upgrade is specifically for older models that were not eligible for the prior software upgrade that was introduced last February.

The previous upgrade prevented someone from driving a stolen locked Kia without the key.

The new hardware upgrade comes in the form of "an ignition cylinder protector."

Kia says the ignition cylinder protector will essentially reinforce the ignition cylinder body.

It will ultimately prevent crooks from peeling back and breaking off the ignition cover.

"If you have this steel key and your vehicle, is not able to use the software upgrade, we are now installing this cylinder sleeve that basically protects the cylinder mechanism or the locking mechanism in the ignition system," James Bell, Head of Corporate Communications Kia of America, said.

"We're hopeful that this will address this, and we're already seeing a great impact. You know, again, since this issue, this crime wave is fueled by social media, social media is also learning that there's now theft deterrent solutions out there," Bell said.

Once the upgrade is completed, Kia will also install a window decal to essentially notify potential crooks that the car can't be stolen.

Both upgrades are free.

Kia also continues to give out steering wheel locks free of charge at area dealerships.

If you have a push to start Kia, you are not eligible for this upgrade.

It only applies to older models that require a steel key to start the vehicle.

The following subset of eligible models with key-operated ignition systems eligible for ignition cylinder protector upgrades are:

▪ 2011 – 2016 Sportage

▪ 2011 – 2016 Forte

▪ 2010 – 2022 Soul

▪ 2011 – 2021 Rio

▪ 2014 Sedona

To check for additional safety modifications on your Kia, click here.