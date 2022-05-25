Lake Catholic lacrosse team disciplined after swastika painted on back of player's leg

CLEVELAND — Following an investigation into the Lake Catholic High School lacrosse team for a May 16 incident where a player stepped onto the field with a swastika painted on his leg during a game against Orange High School, the Diocese of Cleveland announced the team will face discipline over the matter. Additionally, the team's head coach has resigned.

In a joint statement, Lake Catholic High School and the diocese said they worked to gather all the facts as "quickly as possible, with the goal of being to appropriately publish wrongdoing."

"The Diocese of Cleveland and Lake Catholic High School condemn anti-Semitism in all forms, and we extend our most sincere apologies to the Orange High School community and to all Jewish and non-Jewish community members alike for the hurt that has resulted from this incident," the statement read before revealing the findings below:

What happened

Based on available evidence, prior to the game, a Lake Catholic player, in an attempt to play a prank on three of his teammates, drew a swastika on his hand with eye black and pressed his hand on the arms of two players and the back calf of a third player.

Two players with the pressed mark of the swastika on their arm noticed it before the game and rubbed it off. The third player with the swastika mark on his calf was unaware of it when he stepped on the field and found out about it when another person brought it to his attention. His other teammates helped him remove it from his leg.

The diocese said the player who stamped the mark on three of his teammates has “cooperated fully in the investigation, has expressed sorrow at his actions and the hurt caused a result, and is willing to accept responsibility for his actions.”

At the end of the investigation, the diocese said it was unable to find any evidence that a Lake Catholic player said any anti-Semitic slur or remark despite commentary to the contrary.

“Although it was alleged in a secondhand account that a player for Orange reported hearing a Lake Catholic staff member use an anti-Semitic slur during the game, no eyewitness came forward to testify or provide a statement about this allegation and no official, coach, or athlete reported hearing it. Consequently, we were unable to determine whether this occurred,” the joint statement said.

After the game, an adult associated with Lake Catholic who was acting as a team photographer used coarse and profane language towards individuals associated with Orange High School.

The diocese further revealed that it was alleged that an unidentified person uttered or shouted an anti-Semitic slur after the game had ended. However, the person who reported hearing the slur couldn’t identify the person who said it. The diocese said it found no one else who heard the slur.

Video with audio of the game and its aftermath were reviewed, and those too, revealed no evidence to corroborate the report, the diocese said.

Disciplinary actions

The player, a senior, who put the mark on his teammates was prohibited from participating in commencement exercises and will not receive his diploma and final transcript until he completes community service assigned by the school and participates in a program developed by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.

The entire 2022 lacrosse team will be required to attend the program developed by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in the coming weeks. It’s the same program the senior lacrosse player who put the mark on his teammates will have to attend. The program will feature instructive and restorative elements. Graduated seniors will not receive their final transcripts until completion of the program.

The existing curriculum will be changed with more programming to further “promote a culture of love and respect based on the truth that each and every person has inherent dignity as a child of God who is made in His image and likeness.”

The adult photographer who used profane language will be prohibited from acting in an official capacity for the school in the future.

“This incident reminds us all that sin and its consequences are a reality of the human experience and that actions have very real consequences. We pray for all those who have experienced hurt as a result of what occurred. We pray also that those at fault, in a spirit of humility, learn to grow in kindness, love, and good judgment. Finally, we pray for healing and forgiveness so that from this experience we might overcome division and grow closer as a human family, " the diocese

said.

