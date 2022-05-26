Lakewood police arrest 5 minors for assaulting woman, taking her purse

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Five minors in Lakewood are in police custody after being arrested Wednesday for assaulting a woman and robbing her.

It happened in the 14500 block of Madison Avenue.

According to police, the minors assaulted the woman, took her purse and then ran off. Police caught all five of the assailants within 90 minutes of the robbery.

Police didn't provide any additional details.

