Lakewood woman calls Westlake Police on drunk driver....herself

Westlake Police
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 29, 2024
A 30-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested in Westlake Sunday for driving after drinking twice the legal limit.

Westlake Police said they received a 911 call from the woman around 6:30 a.m. who was reporting a drunk driver, herself.

Police said the woman did not know what to do because her vehicle was stuck in a ditch.

She initially reported that she was at Cedar Point, but authorities used cell phone GPS and found her at a loading dock on First Street.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The woman took a breathalyzer and was found to be over two times the legal limit.

She was arrested for OVI.

