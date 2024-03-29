Lakewood woman calls Westlake Police on drunk driver....herself

A 30-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested in Westlake Sunday for driving after drinking twice the legal limit.
Westlake Police said they received a 911 call from the woman around 6:30 a.m. who was reporting a drunk driver, herself.
Police said the woman did not know what to do because her vehicle was stuck in a ditch.
She initially reported that she was at Cedar Point, but authorities used cell phone GPS and found her at a loading dock on First Street.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The woman took a breathalyzer and was found to be over two times the legal limit.
She was arrested for OVI.