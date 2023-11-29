Large water main break shuts down West 117th Street at Madison Avenue on Lakewood-Cleveland Border

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A large water main break has shut down the busy intersection of West 117th Street at Madison Avenue on the Cleveland/Lakewood border.

With the temperatures dropping and the volume of water, the road has turned to ice in many spots.

Crews are actively working to fix the break.

News 5 followed Cleveland and Lakewood police as they shut down a large portion of West 117th Street.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured water bubbling up from a break.

It then cascaded down the sidewalk and street, rushing past parked cars and police officers on the scene.

The road looked like a river.

West 117th Street is currently closed from Berea Road to Franklin Avenue.

Madison Avenue is closed from West 117th to West 112th streets.

Although the break is on a sidewalk right near Sweet Pork Wilsons BBQ Restaurant, this has a major impact on morning commuters in the Lakewood and Cleveland area.

Here’s a look inside of Sweet Pork Wilsons BBQ restaurant on 117th and Madison. Basement took on 14 feet of water following water main break this morning. CLOSED today. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/2T4auu3nxC — Mike Holden (@MikeHoldenNews) November 29, 2023

The RTA station is just steps away, making it very challenging for people to safely walk to their destination and cross the road.

Cleveland Water is on the scene working to fix the break.

Stay with News 5 for the latest.