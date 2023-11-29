Watch Now
Large water main break shuts down West 117th Street at Madison Avenue on Lakewood-Cleveland Border

Cleveland Water is on scene working to fix the break
West 117th Street is currently closed from Berea Road to Franklin Avenue and Madison Avenue is closed from West 117th to West 112th streets.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:02:37-05

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A large water main break has shut down the busy intersection of West 117th Street at Madison Avenue on the Cleveland/Lakewood border.

With the temperatures dropping and the volume of water, the road has turned to ice in many spots.

Crews are actively working to fix the break.

News 5 followed Cleveland and Lakewood police as they shut down a large portion of West 117th Street.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured water bubbling up from a break.

It then cascaded down the sidewalk and street, rushing past parked cars and police officers on the scene.

The road looked like a river.

West 117th Street is currently closed from Berea Road to Franklin Avenue.

Madison Avenue is closed from West 117th to West 112th streets.

Although the break is on a sidewalk right near Sweet Pork Wilsons BBQ Restaurant, this has a major impact on morning commuters in the Lakewood and Cleveland area.

The RTA station is just steps away, making it very challenging for people to safely walk to their destination and cross the road.

Cleveland Water is on the scene working to fix the break.

