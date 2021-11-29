Watch
Light After Dark Menorah Parade held in Lyndhurst to celebrate first night of Hanukkah

Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah, or Chanukah, and to celebrate, a parade was held in Lyndhurst.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Nov 28, 2021
It might have been snowy, but participants showed up with decorated vehicles with lit-up menorahs, flags and signs—driving through Legacy Village, Beachwood and University Heights before wrapping up in Cleveland Heights.

The 2021 Light After Dark Menorah Parade featured music, traditional Hanukkah treats and giveaways.

Dozens of cars braved the snowy weather to join in on the festivities.

