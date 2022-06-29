CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, an organization is recognizing 15 individuals who have been impacted by special needs, and continue to live as champions through all f it.

LiveSpecial.com, a project of the National Council of Jewish Women in Cleveland, will celebrate the champions in the Northeast Ohio community. LiveSpecial.com provides online, go-to resources for all things required to support individuals with special needs and their families.

Fifteen individuals spanning from kids and adults to teachers to authors to mentors will be honored tonight.

LiveSpecial.com.

“We offer lots of information about providers, about people living well with disabilities, and lots of educational information that will help families,” said Cindy Glazer, chair of LiveSpecial committee at the National Council of Jewish Women in Cleveland.

Wednesday’s event will be held at Landerhaven located at 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and presentation at 7 p.m.

