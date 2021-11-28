Local businesses feel strong support from communities on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is the day where folks are encouraged to support and buy from local small businesses, and it’s been an especially rough few years for them.

“This is by far the most crazy, catastrophic thing I've lived through,” said Pattie Raymond, the chief operating officer of Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop.

Raymond said the village’s chamber of commerce and merchant association helped them weather the storm by urging people to shop local or risk not being able to anymore.

“I think that's probably one of the only reasons most of us survived,” said Raymond. “Last year really helped narrow in on why shop small is so important because the big box stores are going to make it regardless of what happens.”

Now, business is booming once again.

“Better, way better than last year. We actually did about as good as 2019 which was nice,” said Raymond.

Playmatters Toys in Pepper Pike is also enjoying success despite a few hiccups due to supply chain issues.

“We are still receiving items that we ordered many months ago and so things are much slower than in normal years,” said co-owner Sean Arnold.

Sean Arnold and his wife and co-owner Angela Arnold also credit their community with helping them not just stay afloat, but sail forward in these challenging times.

“All of the people in our community, I think, are very aware of the differences that a small business brings, especially in the toy business. Because what we offer in our shop is a little different than what they might find in a big box store,” said Angela Arnold.

As the holiday season gets into full swing, these business owners are hoping their unique wares encourage more people to skip the big box and shop small.

“When you support a corporation, you're supporting a job but when you support a small business, you're supporting a family, you're supporting a life and that's about the difference for me,” said Raymond.

