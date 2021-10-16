Local church holds 'Feed the 5,000 Weekend' event to deliver food, items to those in need

CLEVELAND — A local church set out on a mission to feed those in need over the weekend, as well as provide other items to those who came by.

The Word Church held its Feed the 5,000 Weekend event, giving away boxes of groceries, backpacks filled with hygiene items and cooked meals to those in the Greater Cleveland area.

Volunteers helped deliver the items, parking trucks filled with the goods in different areas around Cleveland and handing the items out to the community.

Items left over from Saturday's event will be distributed on Sunday following The Word Church's 10:30 a.m. service.

In addition to giving away items to those in need, community partners were also deployed around the area to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those who wanted to receive them.

