Local culinary arts students head to national competition

PARMA, Ohio — After taking the top spot at an Ohio cooking competition, culinary arts students at Normandy High School in Parma are getting ready to showcase their talents on a national stage.

Chef instructor Iann Johnson and the group of aspiring chefs are heading to the National Pro Start Invitational in Baltimore April 26-28. They'll be judged by some of the top leaders in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Winners will receive scholarships from culinary and restaurant management programs.

Johnson told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley the students will be tasked with creating and serving a three-course gourmet meal in less than 60 minutes in a challenging environment.

"They are not allowed to have any electricity, they're cooking everything off of two butane burners," said Johnson. "Communication and teamwork is always going to be paramount on that because they've got a 10-foot square that they're going to be working within."

Normandy's team chose an Asian theme menu for the competition, focusing mainly on Japanese and Korean dishes.

Students Abigail Basinger and Jordan Mitchell are part of Normandy's team. Both competed at the National Pro Start Invitational last year and finished in sixth place.

"So ever since we left last year, we were just in our heads, like, what can we do better next year? What can we improve?" said Basinger.

When asked what it feels like competing on a national level, Mitchell said, "I feel like as soon as we step into that square, we forget everything else around us."

Former Normandy culinary arts student Bradley Zaremba serves as a mentor to the young chefs. He's now the co-owner of the Village Butcher in Mayfield Village.

"It's cool seeing that this is where I was and now where I am now, and seeing other students have the same passion and drive that I did," said Zaremba.

Even if these students don't end up in the culinary field, Johnson said they're learning skills to be successful in life.

"It's stuff that's gonna be important no matter what. The ability to take care of yourself, to cook for yourself, to communicate, to multitask."

