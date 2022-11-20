Local hardware store sees increased customers as winter storm approaches

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — As heavy snow continues throughout Saturday night and into Sunday, Burgers Ace Hardware Store in Shaker Heights says their customers will be prepared.

“Based on basically what happened to us last year with us being caught off guard so much we’ve increased our sales on snowblowers this year,” said Store Manager, Jason Isom.

Before Burgers Ace moved into this location, there was another store.

“It was a True Value Hardware, and they were here for about 40 to 50 years,” said Isom.

Then the owners retired, and Burgers Ace arrived, recognizing their business is essential when helping the community prepare for the heavy snow we're expecting Saturday night and into Sunday evening.

“We have everything you need,” said Isom. “Don’t hesitate. Come right in because this is Greater Cleveland. It could be sunny at 1 o’clock and then blizzard at 5 o’clock.”

Residents like Darryl Sullivan say they have grown to expect the unpredictable conditions.

“I mean we’ve been dealing with this forever, so you know when the snow hit then I adjust,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says he even adjusts as he’s traveling in hazardous conditions.

“Just drive slow,” said Sullivan. “We know what’s going on, you know it’s black ice. The snow gets a little slushy, and you know just drive slow.”

Meanwhile, Jason Isom encourages people to avoid waiting until the last minute to get your snow supplies.

“We’ve stocked up double time this year to make sure that we don’t run out,” said Isom.

Last year, Isom says their store had issues with supply chain.

“This year, the warehouse is stocked to the heels with everything everyone will need for their winter preparation,” said Isom.

“Be careful,” said Sullivan. “You know just be careful.”

