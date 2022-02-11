'Machete'-style knife used in attack on store employee in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A suspected shoplifter attacked an employee at a convenient store in Lakewood on Thursday with a weapon that resembled a machete, police said.

Officers responded at approximately 6:25 p.m. to the corner of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue where a Moon's Food Store employee was found bleeding with a 3-to-4-inch vertical laceration on his face.

The employee told officers that he had confronted a possible shoplifter and escorted him out of the store, at which point a fight ensued.

The employee and a nearby witness said the alleged shoplifter pulled out a large “machete” style of knife during the fight, which he swung and struck the employee in the face.

The alleged shoplifter fled on foot and was located by police at the Lakewood Emergency Department where he apparently was using the restroom to wash the blood off himself, police said.

The employee was transported to Fairview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers located the knife at the store.

The shoplifter was taken to Lakewood Jail. He has not yet been charged, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

