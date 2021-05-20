Male in custody after vehicle involved in chase crashes into state patrol cruiser, N. Olmsted police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — One male is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit on I-480 where a vehicle crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser, according to the North Olmsted Police Department.

At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the North Olmsted Police Department responded to a complaint of numerous cars causing a disturbance and driving recklessly in the RTA Park and Ride area along Great Northern Boulevard.

One vehicle failed to stop and fled the area. Officers blocked other vehicles from leaving the area, the news release stated.

Two vehicles drove up to officers who blocked off the driveway of the park and ride. The two vehicles accelerated toward officers who had to back away to avoid being hit, according to police.

The two vehicles then went up on the curb, into the grass and fled west onto I-480 from Great Northern Boulevard.

The two vehicles entered a construction zone and one of the vehicles crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol car that was parked with activated overhead lights, police said.

The state trooper, who was working a construction detail at the time of the crash, was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries before being released.

Both vehicles involved in the crash with the cruiser were located unoccupied, one at the crash site and the other on Sterns Road.

A male was eventually located in the surrounding neighborhood and was taken into custody by North Olmsted police.

One of the vehicles involved was stolen.

Police said further information will be released if and when the male is charged.

