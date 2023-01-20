Man accused of recording women in dressing rooms at Westlake store, charged for voyeurism

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 33-year-old man from Brunswick was arrested back in August 2022 and charged with voyeurism this week after videotaping women in a clothing store dressing room, according to a news release from the Westlake Police Department.

On Aug. 27, officers received word that a man was acting suspiciously at Nordstrom Rack at Crocker Park.

A woman at the store believed that she saw a “man with a beard” taking photos or video of her while trying on clothes in a store dressing room, the release said. The man was allegedly “using his cell phone to capture images under the dividing wall of the changing rooms," the release states.

Nordstrom Rack security and Crocker Park security located the man as he left the clothing store and obtained a description of his vehicle that was then passed along to Westlake Police.

The man was stopped by WPD officers on Crocker Road near Center Ridge Road. He was questioned and his cell phone was seized.

Westlake police interviewed witnesses and analyzed the man's cell phone to determine that he filmed two adults while in the changing room.

This week, the man was charged with two misdemeanor counts of voyeurism, police said. He is expected to appear in Rocky River Municipal Court at a later date.

