Man arrested during SWAT standoff after allegedly threatening workers with firearm at Garfield Hts. gas station

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill employees at a gas station in Garfield Heights was arrested Wednesday following a SWAT standoff at a home on Rockside Road, according to the Garfield Heights Police Department.

Police first responded at approximately 2:55 a.m. to Sunoco, located at 6009 Turney Road, for reports of shots fired.

The man allegedly made threats to three employees and stated he was going to kill them, police said.

The man fired one round into the air and fled the gas station, police said.

Officers tracked him to a home in the 12900 block of Rockside Road where they were able to get in contact with the man’s family.

The man did not initially respond to attempts to contact him. SWAT responded and negotiations continued until about 8:15 a.m. when he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The firearm allegedly used was recovered, police said.

He was transported to Garfield Heights City Jail, where criminal charges are pending against him.

