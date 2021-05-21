Man crashes car after leading East Cleveland police on 26-minute chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man was arrested Thursday evening after East Cleveland police say he led officers on a 26-minute multi-jurisdiction chase before crashing the car he was driving.

The suspect is charged with speeding, reckless operation and driving under suspension.

It started just before 10 p.m. on Superior Avenue near Melbourne Road.

According to an East Cleveland police report, officers spotted the man going 56 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Police pursued the man onto the freeway, through city streets and then onto I-90 where Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers joined the chase.

The man crashed his vehicle near East 35th Street and Capers Avenue in Cleveland. A passenger fled the scene. That person was later identified as the vehicle's owner, the report said.

Police deployed a K-9 unit to subdue the driver, and he was bitten on the leg, the report said.

After the man was handcuffed, a woman "aggressively approached" the officer escorting the man. The officer pushed her back, but the man "took offense to this," the report said. The man threw his shoulder into the officer and an altercation ensued. The during the altercation, the officer struck the left side of the man's head.

The man was eventually secured and treated for the dog bite by EMS, and later transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. He was booked into East Cleveland City Jail.

