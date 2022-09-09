Watch Now
Man dies after Rocky River apartment fire

Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 12:21:25-04

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio  — The Rocky River Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that left a man dead.

The fire broke out around 4:15 p.m. in the 20000 block of Detroit Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire inside a second-floor apartment.

A man was rescued from the unit and transported to Fairview Hospital where he later died.

A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters had the fire under control within a half hour.

The fire was contained to one unit.

According to officials, multiple residents have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

