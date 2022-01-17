Man found dead inside disabled vehicle on I-77 in Brecksville over weekend

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — A man was found dead inside of a disabled vehicle along Interstate 77 in Brecksville Friday evening, according to the Brecksville Police Department.

Around 9:55 p.m., a Brecksville police officer stopped to check on a disabled vehicle on I-77 near the Snowville Road overpass when he observed an unresponsive man in the driver's seat.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office was contacted and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further information has been provided at this time.

