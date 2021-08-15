Man found dead near water at Lakewood Park; police investigating

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A man was found dead near the water at Lakewood Park Saturday evening, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Around 6:58 p.m., the United States Coast Guard called Lakewood police after they received a report of a body in the water and partially on the rocks at Lakewood Park.

Lakewood police and fire were called to the scene and once on location found the body of a man in the water, in a cove at the northeast end of the park, police said.

Authorities were unable to locate any identification on the man or in the surrounding area.

Police describe the unidentified individual as a Black man in his 40s or 50s who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150-170 pounds with a mustache and a goatee.

The man was wearing a t-shirt that said "The Rich Life" on the front of it when his body was found.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

