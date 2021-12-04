Man hospitalized after being stabbed, Cleveland Heights police find presumed attacker dead

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the city Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a male who had been stabbed. He was transported to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

After identifying a man who police believed was the attacker, officers said they thought he was inside of a home in the 4100 block of Bluestone Road.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man but were unsuccessful. After making entry into the home, officers found the man dead.

Police said it appears the man believed to be the attacker took his own life.

The incident remains under investigation.

