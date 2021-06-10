Man sentenced to life in prison for killing laundromat worker in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was sentenced on Thursday for killing a Vietnam Veteran who was working inside a laundromat in Maple Heights.

Carl Sanders, 31, was convicted of aggravated murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

Police said Sanders was attempting to assault several women at the laundromat with a weapon.

The laundromat worker, Dave Brown, intervened which led to a fight between him and Sanders.

Brown was shot twice and died at the scene, police said.

Sanders was sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

RELATED: Man accused of killing laundromat worker in Maple Heights pleads not guilty, held on $1M bond