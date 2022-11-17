Man strikes 3 different police cruisers during Brooklyn Heights chase

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three different police cruisers were struck during a chase that started in Brooklyn Heights and ended in Cleveland Wednesday night.

The chase started around 7:30 p.m. on Granger Road in Brooklyn Heights.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a 52-year-old man driving a white Jeep Cherokee for speeding on Granger Road, when he intentionally struck a police vehicle on I-77 northbound.

Police said the man exited at Fleet Avenue and was driving on the wrong side of the road on Martin Luther King Boulevard when he crossed back over to the correct side of the road and struck the rear of another police cruiser and the side of a different one.

These crashes caused the end of the chase, police said.

No officers were injured during the chase.

He was arrested without incident.

Police said the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of an unrelated injury.