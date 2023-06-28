Man turns self in days after fleeing traffic stop; causing minor injuries to officer

Solon Police said a man has turned himself in days after he allegedly fled a traffic stop that ended with an officer getting injured.

According to police, on Sunday 27-year-old Termaine Jackson from Twinsburg was pulled over on US Route 422 for driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The officer asked him to exit the vehicle after smelling marijuana from the car, according to police.

Police said Jackson refused to exit the vehicle and told the officer he had a firearm in his vehicle. Jackson then drove off when the officer tried to remove him.

According to police, the officer was dragged by Jackson's vehicle.

Police said the officer, 57-year-old James Cervik, was treated and released at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Cervik has served with the Solon Police Department for 31 years.

Jackson has been charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, and Obstructing Official Business.

