Solon police search for man who fled traffic stop; caused minor injuries to officer

Solon police are looking for a 27-year-old Twinsburg man after he fled from a traffic stop early Sunday morning, injuring an officer, according to police.

At 1:54 a.m. Sunday, an officer initiated a traffic stop on US Route 422 for a 2015 black Nissan Altima traveling 88 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. The officer asked the driver, Termaine Tyrone Jackson, to exit the vehicle after smelling marijuana coming from the car, said police.

After several moments of refusing to exit the car, Jackson admitted to having a firearm and drove off when the officer tried to remove him, causing the officer to be dragged. The dash cam video below was provided by Solon police and shows the moment Jackson fled.

Solon dash cam

According to police, the officer, 57-year-old James Cervik, was treated and released at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Cervik has served with the Solon Police Department for 31 years.

After the initial incident, the suspect's vehicle was spotted exiting onto Harper Road by another Solon officer who initiated a pursuit but ceased the pursuit for safety reasons when the suspect exceeded 100 mph onto Cochran Road.

A warrant for Jackson's arrest has been issued for charges of assault on a peace officer, obstructing official business, and feeling and eluding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

