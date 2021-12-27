Maple Heights apartment fire displaces 25 residents

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Approximately two dozen residents are displaced following an apartment fire in Maple Heights on Monday, according to Chief Vito Kavaliunas of the Maple Heights Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at approximately 5:45 a.m. to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in the 15200 block of Maple Park Drive. They arrived at the apartment building where people were trapped on the second and third floor.

Kavaliunas said people jumped from their balconies to safety. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting 25 residents from 14 apartment units with immediate financial aid. The building has moderate damage and is uninhabitable. Residents are currently being sheltered at the Red Cross.

The Maple Heights Fire Department was assisted by other local departments. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

The exact location of where the fire started and the cause are still undetermined at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

