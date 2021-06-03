Maple Heights City Council votes down resolution to designate June as Pride Month

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — In the roughly 22,000-person community of Maple Heights, it’s unclear how many identify as LGBTQ+, but for those who do; Councilman Richard Trojanski makes it clear he stands with them.

“It's 2021, everyone should have a seat at the table. As city leaders we should champion diversity equity and inclusion because when we work together, we all rise together,” said Trojanski. “I put forth the legislation and unfortunately there were some members of my council who were just adamantly opposed.”

Trojanski introduced legislation recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month, but for the second time in two weeks, the resolution failed.

During Wednesday’s city council meeting the resolution fell short of the five votes needed, in a 3-2 vote.

Councilmembers Tanglyn Madden and Edwina Agee voted against the resolution.

“The language was not something that was controversial, it was very inclusive,” said Trojanski. “It was very welcoming, it was things that was very common sense."

Trojanski said he was not only the first openly gay elected official in Maple Heights but the first openly gay council president in Ohio.

“That [Passing a resolution] is the very least that a municipality do,” said Justin Gould with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland. “It is the lowest level of acknowledgment, no responsibilities, no rights, it is simple acknowledgment.”

Pride month runs through the end of June and the next council meeting isn’t scheduled until July.

As of now, Trojanski said he is still determining what his next move is.

News 5 Cleveland reached out to both council members who voted against the resolution, both of them either declined to speak or did not return our phone call.

