Massive fire breaks out near Valley View Bridge

A large fire broke out at Kurtz Brothers Landscaping Supply Center near the Valley View Bridge Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the business on Canal Road.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting into the sky.

The fire started in the mulch at the center, and high winds helped spread it.

Excavators could be seen working to put out the fire from multiple angles.

Canal Road was closed as crews fought the fire.

The Valley View Bridge remains open at this time, but visibility was challenging due to the amount of smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire crews from multiple cities were called to help fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported.