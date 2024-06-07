Medical marijuana dispensaries prep for recreational sales with dual application process starting

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The sale of recreational marijuana is one step closer to becoming a reality in Ohio.

On Friday, medical marijuana facilities can begin applying for dual licenses.

This would grant them the ability to both sell and prescribe the substance under the same roof.

These applications are only for the more than 130 current medical marijuana license holders statewide.

Officials stress there is still no clear timetable as to when sales of recreational marijuana could begin.

It could be a few weeks or even months, according to experts.

The Division of Cannabis Control will review and process these applications as they are sent in by the medical marijuana dispensaries.

Experts say the turnaround time for granting licenses is expected to be much faster, considering they already have the prior license for medical sales.

The state’s Division of Cannabis Control will determine who gets the dual licenses following an inspection and detailed review.

Once approved, the facilities can sell to folks 21 and older.

Local facilities are prepped for an influx of customers.

"We expect that we could be dealing with another you know, two to three million adult use almost overnight here over the next couple of weeks," Pete Nischt, Vice President of Compliance and Communications for Klutch Cannabis, said.

With the expected increased volume of users, distributors say they are working through the process and will continue to prioritize those with critical medical needs.

"We're gonna try to do our best here as an industry to make sure that patients are accommodated and the division of Cannabis Control is mandating that those things take place," Nischt said.

Once all is said and done, applicants will undergo thorough and detailed inspections of their facilities to cover ground rules that will address medical and adult use sales.

This could mean beefing up staff, creating separate lines for customers and patients, adjusting their point-of-service systems and making sure there is an adequate supply of products.

"All of our facilities will be ready as soon as we get a certificate of operation," Nischt said.

News 5 will continue to follow-through on what happens next with the dual license process.

