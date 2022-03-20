Middleburg Heights church holds 'Teeter-Totter Marathon' to raise funds for local charities

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Young community members in Middleburg Heights took turns shooting up and down on a teeter-totter for 16 hours this weekend. While that sentence may sound a bit silly, the event wasn't just for fun—it was held to raise funds for local charities.

Children, teens and their families joined the 46th annual Teeter-Totter Marathon at Middleburg Heights Community United Church of Christ Saturday and Sunday, playing on the 46-year-old see-saw that is set up on the lawn of the church for the event each year.

During the event, families collected donations along the curb of the church, and with the event happening in front of a busy intersection, it was hard to miss all the fun, drawing those passing by in to see what the event is all about.

This year, the event raised funds for Second Mile Outreach, which provides food assistance, clothing, household goods and furniture for people in crisis in the community and veterans in transition, as well as The Gathering Place, which helps individuals and families facing cancer through its programming.

While this year's in-person event has wrapped up, donations are still being collected online.

To learn more, click here.

