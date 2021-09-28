More than 25,000 move-over citations reported in Ohio over 5 years

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new data showing that more than 25,000 move-over citations have been reported in Ohio since 2016.

According to data released from OSHP, Cuyahoga County had the second-highest amount of violations, reporting 1,115.

OSHP

Franklin County led the state with 2,020 citations reported.

From 2016 until 2020, there were 56 OSHP patrol car crashes that were “move over” related.

Troopers said these crashes resulted in one death of a civilian and 52 injuries to officers and civilians.

According to troopers, 2020 had the most move-over crashes involving OSHP.

Alcohol or drugs played a role in 25% of those crashes.

Franklin and Cuyahoga counties also led the state in distracted driving crashes over the last five years. Franklin reported 6,872 distracted driving crashes and Cuyahoga County reported 6,702.

Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties reported the most work-zone-related crashes since 2016. Hamilton reported 4,304 crashes and Cuyahoga reported 4,079.

View more crash-related data from the OSHP here.

