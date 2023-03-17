Moreland Hills Mayor Daniel Fritz suddenly dies

The Village of Moreland Hills announced that Mayor Daniel Fritz has suddenly died, according to a news release from the village.

"We were shocked and heartbroken to learn today of the sudden death of Mayor Daniel Fritz," the release said. "Dan cared deeply for Moreland Hills."

Fritz severed on the Village Council for 12 years before being elected as Mayor in 2019. Before his career in public office, he served the greater good as a firefighter and paramedic.

Council President Ethan Spencer will take place of Fritz as mayor, the release said.

"We are thinking most right now of the Fritz family," the release said.

The cause of his death is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.