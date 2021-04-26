Mother of 6-year-old boy shot to death in Brooklyn hotel arrested, charged with murder

BROOKLYN, Ohio — The mother of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed at a Brooklyn hotel Saturday has been arrested and charged with the murder of her son, according to the Brooklyn Police Department.

Daneicha Bringht, 30, from Parma was arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Monday. According to the arraignment, Kaamir Bringht was shot multiple times and Danechia Bringht admitted to the crime.

On Saturday, officers responded to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in the 5100 block of Tiedeman Road around 7 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Bringht contacted police at the hotel's front desk. During the 911 call, she told a dispatcher that someone had shot her and her son about 30 minutes before she called police. She told police on the call that she had been shot in the hand, and her son had been shot in the head and stomach—and that she was asleep when the shooting happened.

Appearing in court by videoconference Monday, Bringht's hand appeared bandaged, but there was no discussion of how she was injured or a possible motive for the shooting.

Listen to the 911 call below. Warning: Audio may be disturbing to some. Listener discretion advised.

In the 911 call, an employee at the hotel's front desk said they didn’t hear any gunshots, but another employee reported hearing a "boom" that they thought was a nearby train.

Officers arrived at the hotel and found 6-year-old Kaamir Bringht, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Bringht and her son were transported to a nearby hospital where Kaamir was pronounced dead. Bringht was treated and released before her arrest.

Authorities said that the Department of Child and Family Services had involvement with Bringht twice this year.

In January, someone called the department due to concerns with the family's living conditions. DCFS investigated and after returning five days later determined Bringht had addressed the issues. Then, on April 1, DCFS became involved again after someone called the department and said Bringht was in need of help with basic needs including parenting and housing.

DCFS said the case did not involve physical abuse. Kaamir was interviewed and told DCFS workers that he was not afraid of his mother and there were no signs physical abuse was taking place, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

Parma Municipal Court Judge Kenneth Spanagel set Bringht's bond at $500,000.

