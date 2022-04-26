NASA Glenn Research Center unveils new building to support future missions

CLEVELAND — NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland completed the construction of the Research Support Building, a new innovative space that features a collaborative workplace to meet future mission and exploration needs.

NASA released photos of the newly constructed building, which features office space for approximately 164 employees at NASA Glenn. The space will also support service contractors who will move in over the next few months.

The building will also serve as a campus center with a cafeteria, an exchange store, a credit union, an ATM, 16 conference rooms, training rooms, multiple gathering spaces and “hoteling” space for part-time teleworkers.

Concurrent engineering rooms will allow multiple teams to work simultaneously on different phases of a technology or project. One example of this is Collaborative Modeling for the Parametric Assessment of Space Systems, which will be used to conduct rapid conceptual spacecraft designs for NASA and the scientific community, according to a news release.

NASA was awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design(LEED) Gold certification in November 2021 for the space for its natural daylight, low-volatile organic compound emitting materials and water and energy-saving fixtures and appliances. The facility provides bike storage and preferred parking for fuel-efficient vehicles.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony later this summer.

