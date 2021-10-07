New trail providing first-time access to Chippewa Creek Gorge in the Brecksville Reservation

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — A new nature surface trail that will give visitors first-time access to the Chippewa Creek Gorge is now open at the Brecksville Reservation, the Cleveland Metroparks announced on Thursday.

The Gorge Loop Trail was previously inaccessible to visitors due to its steep terrain, but that has now changed with the addition of two large rock staircases that lead guests down nearly 100 feet in elevation into a deep gorge that was created when glaciers once covered the area.

The Cleveland Metroparks. The new Gorge Trail opens at the Brecksville Reservation.

Visitors can meander through the Brecksville Reservation’s oak-hickory forest along the top ridge before it winds down into the gorge and reveals the rock formations and the sounds of the Chippewa Creek Gorge.

The Gorge Loop is a half-mile long and can be accessed through the all-purpose trail along with the Chippewa Creek River near the Harriet Keeler Picnic Area. Click here for driving directions.

Visitors will notice several overlooks and stone staircases along the trail.

Later this fall, a half-acre nature play area will open in the Brecksville Reservation.

