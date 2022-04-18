Newburgh Heights mayor pleads guilty to misdemeanors, resigns from office

CLEVELAND — Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors Monday as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that also saw him resign after 10 years as village mayor.

Elkins pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted election falsification and one count of attempted theft in office.

The charges stem from a state elections commission investigation that found Elkins used more than $134,000 of campaign funds for personal use between 2015 and 2019. Investigators said Elkins spent the money at bars, restaurants, and on haircuts among other things.

Elkins said the money was not from donors and instead were funds he deposited into his campaign account.

The 49-year-old said he repaid the money and told investigators that he didn't realize it was illegal to co-mingle personal and campaign funds.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend Elkins spend five years on probation and not get sentenced to jail. The agreement also calls for Elkins to pay a $750 fine, resign as mayor, and not to run for office in Cuyahoga County through 2028.

Village Council President Gigi Traone will take over the leadership of Newburgh Heights.

Elkins is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.

