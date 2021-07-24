Newly-opened Haunted House Restaurant forced to move to online reservations only due to high demand

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Foodies across Northeast Ohio are lining up to try Cleveland Heights' newest eatery, The Haunted House Restaurant, but with the demand for a scary good time so high, the newly opened establishment has had to make some changes.

On Saturday, customers were seen lined up outside of the restaurant, waiting patiently for their chance to dine at the new local hot spot.

The restaurant—which features nods to horror movies with a foyer designed like a movie theater, gourmet menu features dishes named after horror flick characters and other spooky surprises—has been so busy and seen so many customers flocking to check the place out for themselves, that it is only taking online reservations via Open Table.

"At this time, we would like to apologize in advance for any delays or inconveniences as we are all working hard to make sure that our customer’s experiences are professional and memorable," The Haunted House Restaurant management team said in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone who has supported our newly opened restaurant and those who have traveled from near and far to experience The Haunted House Restaurant.

The Haunted House Restaurant is still looking to add qualified and dedicated workers to the staff and will be holding weekly open interviews to fill open positions.

To learn more about the Haunted House Restaurant or to make a reservation, click here.

RELATED: New haunted house-themed restaurant opening soon in Cleveland Heights

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.