News 5 honored by ADAMHS Board for coverage of mental health treatment

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County honored News 5 on Monday with a Helping Hands Award.

The ADAMHS Board honored six community members and organizations with the award for helping people in the community with mental health and addiction treatment services.

News 5 was nominated for shedding light on important issues in our community, including suicide and overdose prevention, mental health and crisis response and intervention, bringing attention to caregiver support and legislation regarding the legalization of marijuana.

News 5 has been following through on mental health response in Cleveland for years now. In August of 2022, News 5 looked at a report that made a strong case for a health-first approach in responding to mental health crises in Cleveland.

