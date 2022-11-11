'Tanisha's Law' steps closer to reality; family shines light on mental health

CLEVELAND — Tanisha Anderson’s family is a step closer to accomplishing a mission.

“My energy now is to make sure that the history books reflect Tanisha’s Law,” said Tanisha’s uncle, Mike Anderson.

This weekend marks eight years since Tanisha died after she was restrained by Cleveland Police during a mental health crisis.

Anderson visited the campus of Cleveland State University to talk with students about Tanisha.

He also shared with News 5 Investigators a draft of what he would like to see as Tanisha’s Law in Cleveland.

The hope is to get people talking about mental health and do more to help people in crisis.

"It's a tribute to your niece. I like this,” said Anderson.

He stood beside a picture of his niece in a space full of open ears.

"Why don't you take a look at this, you can take it with you,” he told one student.

It was mid-morning on campus at the student center.

"It happened to her in 2014,” said Anderson.

Students who were rushing to class paused to listen to Anderson tell his niece’s story.

“Her mother passed and I kind of picked up where she left off,” said Anderson.

Tanisha Anderson died in November 2014 after her family repeatedly called 911 for mental health assistance. She was bipolar and schizophrenic.

But instead of help, police handcuffed Tanisha face down on an icy sidewalk. She later died in the hospital.

"It's different emotions, you know what I mean, but I have to continue to be strong and remember this is actually a purpose and I'm glad I was chosen to do that purpose,” said Anderson.

Anderson spent the last year and a half working with a small team of professionals at Cleveland State on how to connect with students and the community as a whole about mental health response.

Part of their discussions brought them to this day on campus to honor Tanisha and work to build a network.

"Both as a citizen, as a resident, as a family member and as a professional, there are ways that you can use that awareness to engage and to encourage people to push for change,” said Dr. Anne Galletta, Chair and Professor in the Department of Curriculum and Foundations.

Anderson shared with News 5 a draft of Tanisha’s Law, which Cleveland Councilwoman Stephanie Howse plans to introduce.

Tanisha’s Law would provide alternatives to people in crisis other than police to include vehicle transportation and locations.

Howse says as a city, there are already bits and pieces of resources, but the issue is funding to make them readily available and letting people know they exist.

"We have to do a much better job making sure people know who to call, where to go — and when that call is made and help comes, that help is compassionate, caring and de-escalates in the appropriate way,” said Dr. Victoria Winbush, a college lecturer in the Department of Social Work at Cleveland State.

Last month, Mayor Bibb and the police chief discussed a $5 million proposal to pair more police with mental health providers after the early success of co-responder programs.

"We need this to be rode out 24-7, not just in certain areas, but across the city — across the greater Cleveland community,” said Winbush.

Mike Anderson says he’s standing up for his niece, and people who may need help one day, as she did.

"So, when this happens again, they'll know how to address a mental health crisis,” said Anderson.

Anderson says this isn’t about reopening a case or smearing the police; it’s about change and nothing else.

A date hasn’t been set to introduce the ordinance. Anderson says they’re still working out the language.

