News5k to be hosted alongside Rock Hall Half Marathon on Sunday

CLEVELAND — The News5k will be hosted alongside the Rock Hall Half Marathon on Sunday starting at 6 a.m., with packet pickup starting on Wednesday. News 5's Rob Powers will be hosting the race as the emcee.

You can pick up your participation packet at various places:

Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Second Sole in Mentor, 11-6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 at Lucky’s Shoes in Westlake, 11-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 at Medina Second Sole, 11-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 outside of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, 11-5 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the race in person, you can register to participate virtually here .

For more information on the race, you can visit the official website here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.