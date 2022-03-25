Noon: Diocese of Cleveland holding Friday noon mass to pray for Ukraine

CLEVELAND — The Diocese of Cleveland will hold a mass and prayer service in conjunction with Pope Francis holding an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine in Rome Friday.

Bishop Edward Malesic will celebrate mass at noon on Friday in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Downtown Cleveland.

You can watch the mass in the media player below:

“This liturgy offers an opportunity for the faithful to pray for the conversion of the enemy of Ukraine, that they become people who seek peace, not war,” the diocese said in the statement.

Malesic will also offer a prayer of consecration in conjunction with that of the Holy Father.

Read more here about the mass and the prayer of consecration to be recited by Malesic.

