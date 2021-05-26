Normandy 10th-grader collecting donations, items for 'fresh start kits' to give to foster kids

PARMA, Ohio — Every year, more than 23,000 children in foster care age out of the system at 18. A Normandy High School 10th-grader knows all too well what that feels like as someone who has been in foster care.

To help those who age out of the system, Christopher Nowak is putting together fresh start kits for the teens and he’s looking for donations like dishes, towels and cleaning products.

Each kit costs about $45 to $60 to put together and he hopes to get supplies for about 50 kits.

The mission is personal for Christopher, who at 8 years old, was adopted from foster care. He lived in eight different homes. In 2012, he found his forever family but recognizes not everyone is that lucky.

The 10th-grader has teamed up with Caring for Kids in Cuyahoga Falls to distribute the kits as part of his Eagle Scout Project.

A full list of items needed can be found on his website here.

Anyone with further questions can contact him at christophersbn@icloud.com.

