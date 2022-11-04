Normandy Conquerors Wrestling team pins down lifelong skills among youth

PARMA, Ohio — Parma's youth seem to have met their match. While many sign up to conquer the sport of wrestling, The Normandy Conquerors team is pinning down another agenda ensuring the boys and girls who join, don’t get beat down in life.

“If you start them young and you give them a chance then the possibilities are endless,” said team parent, John E. Brown II.

It’s no secret sports are a common part of children’s lives. According to a 2019 National Survey of Children's Health, 56% of kids ages 6-17 participated on a sports team. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services predicts about 63% of students will be playing by the year 2030.

Brown, whose four-year-old son is back on the team this year, says sports have helped his son develop life skills at a young age.

“He gets knocked down; he gets right back up. It’s the confidence to do other things. I mean this year he played peewee football with 6,7,8-year-olds and he’s four,” Brown said. “You get a kid into youth sports they get different characteristics from each sport.”

Head coach, Tom Schirilla, says he is determined to teach young wrestlers discipline, responsibility, good sportsmanship, and equality.

“I work them hard…one of the hardest things I think is to get these kids to pay attention,” he said. “On the mat off the mat; when you lose you lose as a respectable champion. You win as a champion too.”

While the Conquerors are male-dominated, the team welcomed girls as well. This year, there is one girl on the roster. Last year, there were three.

“I teach them just like I teach any of the boys,” said Schirilla. “Inside that circle, it’s your opponent. There is no girl, boy whatever.”

For more information on Normandy Conquerors Wrestling, click here.