Normandy Culinary Arts team places 5th in national competition

The Normandy Culinary Arts program is getting national recognition.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 29, 2024
Students involved in the program earned fifth place at this year's National ProStart Invitational. The event, sponsored by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, was held in Baltimore, Maryland, from April 26 - 28.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with the students and their instructor as they prepared for the competition.

