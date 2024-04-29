Normandy Culinary Arts team places 5th in national competition

BALTIMORE — The Normandy Culinary Arts program is getting national recognition.

Students involved in the program earned fifth place at this year's National ProStart Invitational. The event, sponsored by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, was held in Baltimore, Maryland, from April 26 - 28.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with the students and their instructor as they prepared for the competition.

Local culinary arts students head to national competition

RELATED: Local culinary arts students head to national competition