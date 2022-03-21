North Olmsted police shoot at man who threatened people inside Starbucks on Lorain Road

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A male who walked into a North Olmsted Starbucks with a gun and fled the store on foot was taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with officers Monday, according to the department.

Officers responded at 8 a.m. to Starbucks at 27178 Lorain Road for a call about a male who entered the store with a gun and told people to get to the ground, police said in a news release.

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 Cleveland. Starbucks on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.

The male fled the store on foot while officers were responding, the release states. The male encountered a police officer at Dover Road and Brookpark Extensions.

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 Cleveland. Police activity in North Olmsted after officers shoot at a man who walked into a Starbucks and threatened people.

Police said the armed male then fired several shots at the officer, who then returned fire as the male entered a car in the area, traveling North on Dover Center Road.

Several officers pursued the vehicle until it stopped behind a residence on Kingston Circle. Once the vehicle stopped, the male fired at officers, who also returned fired back.

The male was eventually taken into custody, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It’s unknown at this time the extent of the male’s injuries or if any officers were injured.

The North Olmsted Police Department said more information will be made available as the investigation continues.

