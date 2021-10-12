Watch
North Randall police: Handcuffed man steals police car after climbing into front seat

Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 14:32:59-04

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — A man in North Randall is wanted after he allegedly stole a police car after being handcuffed and arrested over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to the North Randall Police Department, officers had just arrested two people when one handcuffed man, later identified as Christopher Volk, was put in a cruiser "managed to climb from the back seat into the front seat of the vehicle and drive away."

Police said GPS tracking was used to find the vehicle. It was recovered near Broadway Avenue and East 55th Street. The cruiser's weapons, a shotgun and an AR-15 rifle, were still inside the vehicle.

A felony arrest warrant was filed and issued for Volk's arrest.

No further information has been released.

